How to play Insert each letter into the right cell so that when the puzzle is completed, each row and each column (from top to bottom) contains a real word (in English).



For example, a solved 4X4 puzzle should contain four words horizontally (as there are four rows) and four words vertically top to bottom (as there are four columns). That is, eight legal words in English.



You can check if you've solved the word square correctly with the "Check" button only once whole the puzzle is completed (otherwise it would be too easy). If you are stuck, you can use the “Ask a friend” button and share your puzzle, because there's nothing like solving puzles with your friends and family.



In the standard version of the game, the vocabulary contains day to day words. However, you can choose to play the "extended" version, which includes all available four letter words in English.



We hope you enjoy the game and website

